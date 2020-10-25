NELLIE "JOY" GROVE, 87, of Granger, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on April 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles U. and Amber M. (Waters) Steager. Joy married the love of her life, Roy H. Grove, in Hawaii in 1972. She is survived by Roy and his extended family. She is also survived by the four children of her late brother, Charles James "Jim" Steager, Jr., which includes nieces Susan Golden of Florida and Sandra Odisho of Fort Wayne, and nephews, Jim Steager of LaGrange, Ind. and Donald Steager of Fort Wayne. She has two great-nieces and three great-nephews. Joy was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel M. Steager.Joy graduated from Huntertown High School in 1951. Joy retired from Tokhiem in Fort Wayne. Nellie always loved traveling and made trips all over the world with her late sister and the fellowship group, Christian Endeavour. After her marriage, she enjoyed many adventures and travels with her husband Roy. She was a former member of the Union Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fort Wayne where she taught Sunday School for 24 years and was the Youth Group leader for many years. After she moved to the Granger area in 1981, she attended Calvary Baptist Church where she was the leader of the "Keenagers" Life Enrichment Group for many years. Joy loved Jesus Christ with all her heart. A viewing/visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Shoaff Park Baptist Church, 6651 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. The burial will immediately follow the Service at Perry Township Cemetery, West Cedar Canyon Road, Huntertown, Ind. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com