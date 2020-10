Or Copy this URL to Share

GROVE, NELLIE "JOY": A viewing/visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Shoaff Park Baptist Church, 6651 Saint Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind.



