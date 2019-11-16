NELLIE IRENE (ARMSTRONG) SMITH, 77, joined her best friend Jesus in heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born April 19, 1942, in Chester, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late George F. and Dorothy J (VanDyke) Armstrong. She worked at Lincoln Life for many years before finding her place in the world as a care-giver. She will always be known for the way she generously gave to others. Known to many as 'Granny' or 'Nanny', she adored being both. She is survived by her children, Brian (Deb) Smith and Dawn (John Gonyer) Magsam; grandchildren, Ryan (Autumn) Magsam, Kelsey (Brad Rizor) Magsam, Kari (Doryan Miller) Smith, and Shelby Smith; six great-grandchildren; and brother, David E. Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by brothers George and Jeffrey Armstrong. In her final act of generosity, she requested that her body be donated to science. The family will have a private memorial, and at a later date her ashes will be returned to the hills of West Virginia that she loved. "The family wishes to thank the staff at Saint Anne's Home for the compassion, care, and friendship that they offered to Nellie in her last years." In lieu of flowers, please share a memory or picture, and those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family www.everloved.com/life-of/nellie-smith/
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 16, 2019