NELLIE M. BEERBOWER, 95, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born in Harlan on Dec. 2, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Lindemuth) and Charles Kees. She worked at General Electric during World War II, but will be remembered for her Christian faith, teaching Sunday school and playing the piano at church, kind and humorous personality, expert cake baking and quilting. Nellie will be sadly missed by her husband, Russel "Pete", whom she married May 8, 1946; children, Brenda (Leslie) Strong, James (the late Jolene), David (Karen) and Steven; brothers, James and Richard Kees; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Yerks, Iris Knapp and Anlyn Kees. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, with viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Riverside Christian Church, 15413 OH-49, Antwerp. Viewing is also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodburn Children's Home. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019