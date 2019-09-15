NELLIE "MARIE" STALTER-CLARK, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born on Sept. 22, 1918 in Wells County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Rosil and Nellie (Stahl) Valentine. She worked at GE, retiring after 19 years. Marie was a lifetime member of the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, where she participated in numerous fellowship and volunteer opportunities, was a part of the Amicus, and bowling with the church. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and traveling. At Lutheran Life Villages she enjoyed volunteering, spending time at the daycare with the children, and participating in the Wii bowling tournaments. Marie also enjoyed nature, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Marie is survived by her son, Bruce (Sue) Stalter; step-daughters, Deborah (Lester) King and Charlotte Clark; grandchildren, Justin (Eileen) Stalter and Brian Stalter; many step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Valentine; and several nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in passing were her late husband, Kenneth Stalter; husband, Albert Clark; sisters, Leone Schafer, Ione Getty, Crystal Burgette, Betty Kast; step- sister, Jane Baker; and step- mother, Hazel Valentine. A funeral service is noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 S. Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, Turnstone, and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019