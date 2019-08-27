Guest Book View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Rosary 6:30 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Rosary 6:30 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4916 Trier Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel Alliance , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NELLIE (KUCEYESKI) WOOD, 89, passed peacefully at Parkview Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov. 3, 1929, in Alliance, Ohio, she was the youngest of six children and the daughter of Polish immigrants the late Julius and Stella Kucey eski. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1947 and was immediately employed as the personal secretary to John Robertson, President and Owner of the John Robertson Heating & Supply Company. She married the love of her life, Walter, on April 25, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Alliance. Together they had three children, Jeffrey, Kevin, and Kimberly. Nellie's children were all active in local, high school, and college sports, and she was their #1 fan. She was very proud that her children were all very successful in their chosen careers. Nellie was highly supportive of her husband's career with the railroad, as Walter's job took them to various locations, beginning in Minerva, then to Cambridge, and Niles, Ohio, and Sharon, Pa., finally landing in Fort Wayne in 1977. Nellie also had a very successful professional career herself. She held many positions with The Sherwin-Williams Paint Company, beginning in Niles, Ohio. She first started selling paint, then transitioned to interior decorating, and finally retired after 20 years as the District Secretary to multiple District Sales Managers in Fort Wayne. In addition to her devotion to her family, Nellie enjoyed polka dancing, cooking, traveling, and participating in many social clubs. Their travels took them to Hawaii, Alaska, Cuba, Poland, Italy, Greece, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Honduras, China, Japan, Okinawa, South Korea, Thailand, and the Caribbean Islands. Nellie was especially excited to meet Lech Walesa, President of Poland, in Poland, and Pope John Paul II in Vatican City. River cruises, railroad trips, and traveling to polka festivals brought Nellie and Walter much joy during their 66 years of marriage. Nellie was an active member of many organizations. She was very proud to be a lifetime member of the Polish National Alliance, where she also served as the recording secretary for many years. Other organizations that Nellie was active in included The Altar & Rosary Society, Encore, Gadabouts, 3-5 Club, and Noontime Diners. She was also a Girl Scouts leader for six years at St. Stephen Catholic School in Niles, where all 17 members of her troop earned the Marion Medal, the highest award for Catholic Girl Scouts. Nellie and Walter have been proud members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Fort Wayne, for more than 42 years. Nellie is survived by her husband, Walter; sons, Jeffrey (Barbara) Wood of Champion, Ohio, and Kevin Wood of Barberton, Ohio; daughter, Kimberly (Jack) Lundy of Orange Park, Fla.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wood and Jessica (Christopher) Costic, both of Columbus, Ohio, Stephanie Lundy (Thomas Brooks) of Waco, Texas, Michael Lundy of Orange Park, Fla.; and sister, Camille Visi of Delray Beach, Fla. Nellie was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ignatius, John and Stanley; and sister, Laura. "Nellie will be tremendously missed by her loving family and friends. Memories of Nellie will be a blessing and treasured forever." Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service is noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Alliance, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or the Saint Anne Home. Condolences may be left online at



