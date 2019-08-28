NELLIE (KUCEYESKI) WOOD

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Alliance, IN
View Map
Obituary
WOOD, NELLIE (KUCEYESKI): Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service is noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Alliance, Ohio.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
