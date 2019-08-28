WOOD, NELLIE (KUCEYESKI): Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service is noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Alliance, Ohio.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019