  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • - Sheila Pittman
  • "My deepest sympathy to Nancy, Jerry and the entire family. ..."
    - Sandra. Hatten Walters
  • "In loving memory of a veteran and wonderful man. Never to..."
    - Gary and Sue Mooney
  • "To the wonderful family of Mr. Newell Wright: Hold each..."
    - Kim Cathcart Ringer

NEWELL WARE WRIGHT, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Mandeville, La., with family and friends by his side. Born Jan. 5, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Charles Shelton Wright and Jean Ware Wright. Arrangements entrusted to Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Hart, Mich. For the full obituary including service times, please visit www.beaconfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019
