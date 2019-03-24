NEWELL WARE WRIGHT, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Mandeville, La., with family and friends by his side. Born Jan. 5, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Charles Shelton Wright and Jean Ware Wright. Arrangements entrusted to Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Hart, Mich. For the full obituary including service times, please visit www.beaconfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019