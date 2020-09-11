NICHODEMOUS RAMON BECERRA, 30, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 6, 1989, in Decatur, Ind., he was the son of Ramon Becerra and Michelle Elzey Adams. Nicho always said he hit the jackpot with his stepparents, Gina Becerra and Nick Adams - he was so loved by all four of them. In 2008, he graduated from Bellmont High School and went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force. After his military career, his curiosity of medicine and love of helping people brought him into the healthcare industry as a medical technician at Parkview Hospital. He was continuing his education to become a Surgical Technician at Trine University. He is survived by his parents and stepparents, his sister and best friend Jazmine, two nieces, and so many more family members. He always surrounded himself by a great group of friends that he held as close as his family. He will be missed by all that have known him and remembered by his humor, eclectic taste in music and love of craft beers. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Decatur Cemetery.