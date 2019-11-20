NICHOLAS A. WYSS, 74, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fort Wayne, a son of Arthur and M. Gertrude Wyss. Nicholas worked for American Hoist and Sheller Globe/United Technology for over 35 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Surviving are his sons, Mike (Heather) Wyss of New Haven and Paul (Anna) Wyss of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, M. Gertrude Wyss of Fort Wayne; siblings, Diana Cole of Bluffton, Ronald (Jean) Wyss of Fort Wayne, Kenneth (Jean) Wyss of Fort Wayne, Russell (Sheila) Wyss of Hoagland, Thomas Wyss of Miami, Fla., and Daniel (Linda) Wyss of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Wyss; and his father, Arthur Wyss. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Miller's Merry Manor - Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019