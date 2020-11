Or Copy this URL to Share

NICHOLAS D. "NICK" MILLER, 62, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 North 2nd St., Decatur.



