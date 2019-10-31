NICHOLAS "NICK" DANIEL WRIGHT, of Huntertown, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born June 23, 1977, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Richard and Sandra Wright. Surviving are his sons, Aiden Schumm of Kendallville and Daniel Wright of Garret; parents; sisters, Rebecca Harris and Kristina (Kurt) Brethouwer; nephews, Joshua Kunkel, Alexander Kunkel and Noah Harris; nieces, Caitlan (Craig) Stewart and Gabrielle (Jonatan) Abril; great-nephews, Cayden Kunkel, Camden Stewart, Caius Stewart, and Cerick Stewart; great-niece, Isabella Abril, all of Fort Wayne; and uncle, Elmer (Karen) Wright of Huntington. Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Praise Lutheran Church. Interment in Huntertown Cemetery. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019