NICHOLAS DANIEL "NICK" WRIGHT (1977 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS DANIEL "NICK" WRIGHT.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Praise Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

NICHOLAS "NICK" DANIEL WRIGHT, of Huntertown, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born June 23, 1977, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Richard and Sandra Wright. Surviving are his sons, Aiden Schumm of Kendallville and Daniel Wright of Garret; parents; sisters, Rebecca Harris and Kristina (Kurt) Brethouwer; nephews, Joshua Kunkel, Alexander Kunkel and Noah Harris; nieces, Caitlan (Craig) Stewart and Gabrielle (Jonatan) Abril; great-nephews, Cayden Kunkel, Camden Stewart, Caius Stewart, and Cerick Stewart; great-niece, Isabella Abril, all of Fort Wayne; and uncle, Elmer (Karen) Wright of Huntington. Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Praise Lutheran Church. Interment in Huntertown Cemetery. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.