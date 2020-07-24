NICHOLAS HOWARD MILLER, 60, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He graduated from Leo High School in 1977 and was a member at St. Paul U.M.C. in Fort Wayne. Nick joined the Air Force and and completed 10 years of service, before returning to Indiana. In 1992, he moved to South Carolina where he started his own piano tuning business in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his wife, Martine; children, Gabrielle, Nathaniel and Michelle; and granddaughter, Tayler; mother, Jeanene (Ed) Alleger; father, John R. (Nancy) Miller; brothers, Curt (Lisa) Miller and Dan (Joy) Alleger. Due to the Covid-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Preferred memorials to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Nicholas H. Miller.