NICHOLAS JAMES HURSH, 20, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home. He was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne. He graduated from Leo High School in 2017 and was attending business classes at Indiana University, Fort Wayne. Nicholas loved life and loved spending time with his family and friends and could light up the room with his smile. He enjoyed listening to music, going to the ocean and the beach and hanging out with friends. He is survived by his parents, Christopher (Amy) Hursh of Fort Wayne; mother, Susan Hursh of Fort Wayne; sister, Madison Hursh of Fort Wayne; maternal grandmother, Floretta Teel-Miller of Fort Wayne; paternal grandmothers, Betty R. Keller of Tempe, Ariz., and Karen L Hursh of Las Vegas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas T. Teel, Bud Miller and Lynn C. Hursh. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Bowen Center, 2621 E. Jefferson St., Warsaw, IN 46580. To sign the online guestbook, visit



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

