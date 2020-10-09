NICHOLAS ROBERT WEISKITTEL, 29, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Born Aug. 9, 1991 in Fort Wayne. Nicholas was a son of Robert E. and Juanita M. Weis -kittel, who survive. He was a graduate of Homestead High School and graduated from the University of Kentucky, Magna Cum Laude. He then attended University of Illinois and earned his law degree from Washington University in St Louis. Nicholas was a member of the Indiana Bar Association. He was employed by AON as a Litigation Attorney. Also surviving are his siblings, Angela (Jay) Hobbs, Kris (Tiffany) Weiskittel, Natalie (Matt) James, Vincent (Jamie) Overmyer, and Michael Overmyer; and grandfather, Ben C. Macias. Memorial service in honor of Nicholas is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation and sharing time from 3 to 6 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com