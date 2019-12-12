NICKOLAS S. SHARIN, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born Dec. 5, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Samuel and Helan Sharin. He was a sports fan, especially football. Surviving family include his children, Shawn (Emily) and Nick (Tiffany) Sharin, Amanda (Shawn) Baney, Luke (Trish) and Jake (Whitney) Sharin; 17 grandchildren; aunt, Fannie; and a brother, Bob Sharin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Samuel. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019