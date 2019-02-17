NICOLAS J. STEIN, 10, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Feb. 19, 2008, he was a son of his loving parents, Jake and Felisa Stein, who survive. Nicolas had a life where he never spoke a word, but said a lot. He touched many lives, and was loved by all. His life had purpose, was a gift from God, and his reunion with him will be celebrated. He is also survived by siblings, Garrett, Sophia and Phoebe; grandparents, Margaret Stein, Deborah Stein, Gary Crossgrove, and Randy and Marilyn Dunbar. A funeral service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLAS J. STEIN.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019