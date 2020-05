Or Copy this URL to Share

NICOLE "NIKKIE" BOOHER-MINCH, 45, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 North 2nd St., Decatur (IN 46733).



