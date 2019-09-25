NICOLE D. CUMMINS, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born on May 29, 1924, in Paris, France, she was the daughter of the late Rene and Louise (Thomas) Boutard. Nicole was a loving wife, mom, and grandma. Nicole is survived by her children, William and Cathy Cummins; daughter-in-law, Kristeen Schroeder-Cummins; grandchildren, Danielle (Daniel) Rigsby, Matthew (Tamara), Troy (Elizabeth), Nicole and Katie Cummins; and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; and son, Patrick. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow the mass at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019