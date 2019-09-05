NICOLE RENEE GRIFFITHS, 39, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at home. She was a homemaker and had recently started working at Universal. Nicole was an avid Raiders fan, loved sun flowers and unicorns. She is survived by husband and best friend of almost 20 years, Robert "Bobby" Riddles; daughters, Tru, Brianna and Jazmine Riddles, Ashly Bushatzke, and Tyanah Fisher; father, Michael Griffiths; mother, Faye Sabourine; brother, Michael Griffiths; twin sisters, Melissa Henson Zielinski and Michelle McCarthy; and one grandson, Terrion. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Preferred memorials are to the children's education fund. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019