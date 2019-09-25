NILA JEAN BURTON, 91, of Cordova, Tenn., died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence, Memphis, Tenn. Nila was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Earl and Emma Motter. Nila grew up in Fort Wayne before moving away in 1967. Surviving are her three sons, Scott (Karen) Burton, Keith (Paige) Burton, and Brad (Mary) Burton; grandson, Brenton Burton; grand-daughters, Valerie Burton, Michelle Peller and Tamara Tabatabai; and great-grandsons, Aiden and Mason Tabatabai. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Burton. Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling two hours prior from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) . To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019