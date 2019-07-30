NILDA B. SALAZAR M.D. (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NILDA B. SALAZAR M.D..
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NILDA B. SALAZAR, M.D., 84, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Kingston Care Center of Fort Wayne. Dr. Nilda was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Manila, Philippines, and was the daughter of the late Celestino and Aurora Salazar. She was the associate medical director of Park Center for many years and a pediatrician and psychiatrist and a member of the American Medical Association. She was known world wide and was named "Clinician of the Century" by the American Psychiatric Association. "Dr. Nilda also prayed rosary regularly before bed." Surviving are her sister, Socorro Fernandez of Massapequa, N.Y.; niece, Antoniette Salazar of Pearland, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: . To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.