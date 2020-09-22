1/2
NINA JEAN GREENWOOD
1928 - 2020
NINA JEAN GREENWOOD, 91, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in her sleep in the morning at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne just 10 days shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Flora, Ill. on Sept. 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late George and Leona McLaugh - lin. She got married in November 1948 and was a proud mother of three. Nina was an accountant and tax consultant for over 60 years. She loved her country, the Chicago Cubs, playing blackjack, slot machines and sewing, but not as much as she loved her family. She is survived by her children, Charles (Amy) Greenwood, James "Ernie" Greenwood, and Julie Szilagyi; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, James Greenwood; sister, Betty Harmon; and son-in-law, George Szilagyi. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Charles Greenwood officiating. Mask required. Preferred memorials to American Heart Association, HOPE for Animals, Fort Wayne or Allen County SPCA, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 22, 2020.
