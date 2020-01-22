|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
NINA M. MAYER, 98, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Born April 17, 1921, in Bluffton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Roy and Minnie (Collins) Hendricks. Nina worked for many businesses throughout her life, including Farnsworth, General Electric, Wolf & Dessauer, Value City Department Store, and Patterson - Fletcher. Surviving are her daughters, Linette Campbell and Sheila (Rodney) Jacobs, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Luke (Kassie) Jacobs, Brandy (Mike) Griffith, Ashley Jacobs, Tim (Vicky) Campbell, Alison (John) Troost, and Eric Campbell; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Adriana, Jack, Stella, Scott, and Isabella; and nieces, Sherry Sawyer of Indianapolis, Suzanne and Barbara Augsburger of Dayton, Ohio, Rosemarie Milholland of Ossian, Marsha Doerflein of Monroeville, and Carolyn Lepper of Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Mayer, in 1987; grandson, Zachary Jacobs; sisters, Helen, Mary, Fay, Beatrice, and Ruth; and a brother, Dale. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to SCAN. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Mayer family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020
