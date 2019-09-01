NOAH "NEIL" THACKER, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was a son of the late Floyd Coburn and Wanda Sanchez, who survives. He was a painter and a veteran of the U.S. Army, and enjoyed fishing, camping, and antiquing. He is also survived by his stepmother, Deneal; brothers, Dennis, Mark, Scott, Bruce; sisters, Sheila, Penny Miller; fiance, Christina Ward. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Sanchez; brothers, Greg Thacker, William and Butch Coburn; nephews, Brian Coburn and Christopher Pack. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne0 (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019