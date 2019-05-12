Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORA E. RAUNER. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

NORA E. RAUNER, 66, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. Born on Sept. 30, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Gloria (Edwards) Truesdell. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School. She worked for many years as the cafeteria manager at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic School. She was a member at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church and will be remembered for her faith and involvement in church activities. Nora enjoyed reading and was self-taught in many different areas. She made a huge impact on everyone she met, never knowing a stranger. She was an extraordinary woman and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and making blankets for her family. She was an active Girl Scout leader for all four of her daughters and was a volunteer for the Christ Child Festival. Surviving family include her husband, Richard "Dick" Rauner; children, Michelle (Randy) Scheumann, Rachel (Doyle) Reinhard, Ethan Goodwin, Abigail (Daniel Zuber) Goodwin, Georgene Rauner, and Harrison Carter Rauner; grandchildren, Reid, Eli, Christian, Peyton Kay, Aidan, William Robert, William Zachary, Carson, Logan, Tycee, and Brenna; sister, Amy (Denny) Kunkel; brothers, William (Margaret) Truesdell and Stephen Truesdell; daughter-in-love, Jennifer; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Charles "Boog" Truesdell. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 US-27, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church food bank, their school, or the Women's Care Center, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at



