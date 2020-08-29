1/
NORA LAVINS "GENEVIEVE" LOHMULLER
LAVINS LOHMULLER, NORA "GENEVIEVE": Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. today, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Visitation with the family is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 29, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East SR 124, Bluffton. Face masks are required by the funeral home and church. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Genevieve's guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Anyone may live stream the Mass on the church's Facebook page.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2020.
