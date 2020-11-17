NORBERT E. MOLTHAN, 93, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 6:25 p.m., at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Norb married Helen L. Miller and she preceded him in death on May 27, 1992. He then married Rosalyn J. (Baker) Gallmeyer and she preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2016. Surviving are his daughters, Julia L. ("Butch") Cheviron of Hoagland, Ind., and Cindy K. (Mary Elftman) Molthan of Gossport, Ind.; two granddaughters, Tayla (Ryan) Thorpe and Marissa (Alex) Heine; great-granddaughter, Quanah Thorpe; brother, Howard (Evelyn) Molthan of Corvalis, Ore.; stepdaughter, Carol (Mike) Shoof of Hoagland, Ind.; stepson, Michael Gallmeyer of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters, Patty (Jim) Thomas of Wolcottville, Ind., and Pam (Dan) Green of Fort Wayne; 11 stepgrandchildren, and 15 step great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at some point in the future when able. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com