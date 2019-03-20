Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA (GEERKEN) ESHCOFF. View Sign

NORMA (GEERKEN) ESHCOFF, 91, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne, joining her husband, Bill and son, John in Heaven. She was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 19, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lydia (Berning) Geerken. Norma most recently was a resident of Lincolnshire Village. Norma was a graduate of Central High School and she was employed for years at the Fort Wayne State Hospital and Training Center where she worked in the payroll department until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Norma loved sitting in the backyard of her Pine Valley home in her later years watching the golfers pass and visiting with her neighbors. Her greatest joy was the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by sons, Jim and Tom; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Christie, John, Katrina, and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Natka Eshcoff; along with five nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Bill Eshcoff, in March of 2018; son, John; brothers, Ed, Bill and Bob; sister, Elieen; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Service is 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Private burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit



