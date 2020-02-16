NORMA J. BLOUGH, 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter to the late Howard and Helen Harper. She had worked for Mail, Inc., Sears and retired from Apple Glen Walmart when she was 84. Norma was a past president of the V.F.W. Post 857 Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by children, Steven (Sam), Debra Gutmann, David (Inga) and Robert (Lori) Blough; 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel R. Blough; son, Daniel; son-in-law, Ronald Gutmann; great-grandson, Dalton; and siblings, Robert Harper and Virginia Nagel. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Lutheran Dialysis or the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020