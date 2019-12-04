NORMA J. DIEMER, 78, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She retired from Raytheon after 49 years. Surviving are her three sons, Darrell, Darwin (Sharon), and David (Marian) Diemer; siblings, Kenneth and Debbie; three grandchildren, Skylar, Caleb and Katelyn; and three great-grandchildren, Sayge, Giselle and Roman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Lisa Ann; and siblings, Jesse, David, Ray, Eugene and Wanda. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019