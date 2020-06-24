NORMA J. JOHNSON, 91, of Zanesville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Zanesville Community Church of God, 11984 Marzane Road, Zanesville, Ind. Memorial donations can be made to the church c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign Norma's online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.