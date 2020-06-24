NORMA J. JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMA J. JOHNSON, 91, of Zanesville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Zanesville Community Church of God, 11984 Marzane Road, Zanesville, Ind. Memorial donations can be made to the church c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign Norma's online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Zanesville Community Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Home
415 N Lee Street
Markle, IN 46770
2607582121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved