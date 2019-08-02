NORMA J. MALONE, 91, of Indianapolis, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born in Fort Wayne, Sept. 25, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Maude Roller Ritter. She attended North Side High School and later was a Model and worked at Hutners Paris and L.S. Ayers. "Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and many friends." Surviving are her daughter, Beverly J. (Bruce) Turner of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Marcus A. (Jennifer) Turner of Avon, Ind. and Molly A. Brosseit of Indianapolis, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Katherine M. Turner, Kevin M. Turner, Kelly M. Turner, Susan M. Brosseit, and Colin M. Brosseit. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Martin Snyder Malone; and brothers, Raymond and Delbert Ritter. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with calling two hours prior. Private burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Memorials may be made to the / or Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019