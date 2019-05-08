NORMA JEAN LICKEY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Norma is beloved by her daughter, Mara Lickey, her family and her friends at Heritage Park where she lived for five years. Surviving is her only daughter, Mara Anne Lickey; her brother, Stanley A. Rowe of Fort Wayne; four nieces and nephews; and five cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lickey of Fort Wayne; her parents, Russel and Leona Newton Rowe of Fort Wayne; and her brother, Robert Rowe of Beloit, Wis. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Heritage Park, 2001 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne. If you were her friend, please come celebrate her life and enjoy light appetizers along with her family and friends. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019