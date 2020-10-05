1/
NORMA JOANN CROCKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMA JOANN CROCKER, 89, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Norma was a daughter of the late Lee and Waneta Hammer. Norma graduated from South Side High School. During her working career, Norma worked for White Swan Deli and Kroger Deli for 20 years. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Norma enjoyed playing cards, board games, knitting, gardening, auto racing, and attending her children's and grandchildren's school activities. She is survived by her children, Janice Crocker, John (Vickie) Crocker, Lee Crocker, David Crocker; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, June Leslie; along with many cousins and extended family members. Norma was also preceded in death by her husband, Jordan Crocker Sr.; sons, Jordan Crocker Jr., and James Crocker. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the donors choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved