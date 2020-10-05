NORMA JOANN CROCKER, 89, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Norma was a daughter of the late Lee and Waneta Hammer. Norma graduated from South Side High School. During her working career, Norma worked for White Swan Deli and Kroger Deli for 20 years. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Norma enjoyed playing cards, board games, knitting, gardening, auto racing, and attending her children's and grandchildren's school activities. She is survived by her children, Janice Crocker, John (Vickie) Crocker, Lee Crocker, David Crocker; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, June Leslie; along with many cousins and extended family members. Norma was also preceded in death by her husband, Jordan Crocker Sr.; sons, Jordan Crocker Jr., and James Crocker. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the donors choice.