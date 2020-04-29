Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA (SCHAPER) WOEBBEKING. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

NORMA (SCHAPER) WOEBBEKING, 84, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at The Cedars in Leo, Ind. Born Jan. 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Alvina Schaper. She worked at Woodburn Diamond Die for over 25 years. She married Roland Woebbeking, who predeceased her in 2018 after 60 years of marriage. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved IU basketball, playing cards with friends and attending the grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was best known for her macaroni and cheese and cut out cookies that the grandkids and relatives loved. Norma was member of Zion Lutheran Church, Woodburn and along with her husband helped maintain the church. Norma is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (Gary) Jury of Naples, Fla., Kim (Dave) Rogers of Fort Wayne and Deanna (Mark) Cruz of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Erika (Tom) Quinkert, Brent (Elizabeth) Wilson, Joel (Susie) Rogers, Amanda (Marques) Johnson, Alex (Shanique) Rogers, Jordan (Ben) Parker, Erin (Ben) Murphy, and Andrea (Geoff) Kuthe; five great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann (Don) Gallmeyer of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church, 7616 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, IN 46797. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



