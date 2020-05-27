NORMA WYCKOFF, 96, passed Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Mary Doctor. She started out working in the accounting department at Bunn Candy Company, becoming a homemaker for her family and then later working at St. John Lutheran School in the cafeteria. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Tammy) Wyckoff; grandsons, Andrew (Kayla) and Adam; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke; and all of her siblings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Community Havest Food Bank. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.