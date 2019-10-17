REV. NORMAN A. CONKLIN, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family. He was born in Tarrytown, N.Y. Norman was a true shepherd as Pastor to churches in South Dakota, Kansas, and the Fort Wayne area and his love for the Lord fueled his passion for ministry to people in ways too many to mention. Norman was an avid sports fan before Alzheimer's stole his memory of his favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife in their motorhome, yardwork, and helping others. He is survived by children, Bruce (Donna) Conklin of Fort Wayne; daughters, Bev Ketchum (Carl) Moellering of Fort Wayne and Barb (Matt) Price of Huntertown; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris D. Conklin; son, Brad Conklin; and son-in-law, Paul Ketchum. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 17, 2019