NORMAN A. WOOD, 84, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz. He began his work career as a skilled tool maker at CTS Tool & Die, went on to work at LH Carbide in 1966. At LH, he rose from operator to foreman to vice president in charge. After 30 years in the precision tool and die industry, he founded Hi-Tech Stamping Corporation where he kindled an interest in making precision metal parts for GM. Hi-Tech was later sold to Midwest Tool & Die. Norm was Sales Manager until he retired. He was an avid golfer and liked to play cards, Wii bowling or bingo. He and wife Jeanenne D. Wood (deceased in 2011) were members of Risen Savior Lutheran Church. His parents were Russell C. (Beulah E.) Wood, Fort Wayne. He is survived by daughter, Lisa Griffin (Gary) Smith of Gilbert, Ariz.; son, Jeffery (Julie) Wood of Tempe, Ariz.; grandchildren, Sara Wood, Ashley Greene, Katie Griffin and Christin Griffin; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Griffin, Blake Griffin, Jaiden Matthews, Nevaeh Greene, Devon Ybarra, and Zaria Greene. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. To leave online condolences, please visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2019