NORMAN C. SCHAEFER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his farm in Allen County. He is survived by daughters, Suzanne (Dennis) Sutton, Connie Pearce and Jolene (Hal) Rogers; son, Scott (Stephinie) Schaefer; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Charlotte Schaefer on Feb. 12, 2019; and son-in-law, Dan Hochstetler. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Heartland Hospice or donor's local 4-H Club. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019