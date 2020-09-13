NORMAN CARL LINNEMEIER, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Louis and Martha Linne meier. Norman worked his entire life on his family farm. He was a member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Norman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Linnemeier of Fort Wayne; children, Wayne (Treasa) Linnemeier of Fort Wayne, and Darlene Watkins of Tucson, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Linnemeier. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 W. California Road, with calling two hours prior beginning at noon. Burial in Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Visiting Nurse, or Worship Anew. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com