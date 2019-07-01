Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN D. COZAD. View Sign Service Information Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-1710 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORMAN D. COZAD, 88, of Huntington, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 5:21 a.m. at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Huntington, he was a son of Elmer and Mary Ellen (Dumbauld) Cozad. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1948 and from Huntington College in 1952. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married M. Jean Altman on Aug. 17, 1952; she preceded him in death in 1972. His second marriage was to Sharon J. Biehl on March 22, 1974 in Huntington. He earned a Master's Degree in School Administration and Guidance and a Specialist in Education degree from Indiana University. In 1991 he retired from the Huntington County Community School Corporation after 37 years in education, during which he served as a math teacher, administrator and coach. In addition, he worked as a life insurance underwriter for 18 years before retiring in 1996, and was a site coordinator providing tax assistance for the elderly at the Senior Center. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Huntington, where among his roles he served as a Lay Speaker. Among his many other activities and affiliations in life, he spent 30 years officiating football, basketball, baseball and track; was a member of the Huntington Exchange Club, the Northeast Indiana Secondary Principals' Association, the Huntington County Principals' Association, the Huntington County Retired Teachers' Association, the Huntington University Alumni Board, and the Huntington County Churches Bowling League. In 1952 he was listed in the "Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities" and in the 1952 American College Student Leaders. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sharon Cozad of Huntington; sons, Troy (Ann) Cozad of Fort Wayne and Brad (Patty) Biehl of Bloomington, Ind.; daughters, Tricia (Dave) Newman and Dianne (Steve) Gaughan, both of Indianapolis; a daughter-in-law, Kay Cozad, of Fort Wayne; a brother, John (Margaret) Cozad of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Trent Cozad, and a brother, Wayne Cozad. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana., with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Rev. Dale Linhart officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the mortuary. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County. Preferred memorials are to an organization for autism, Mapleseed Farms, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington (IN 46750). Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Norman D. Cozad. To sign the online guestbook visit

