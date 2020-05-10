NORMAN E. BURKETT, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away into heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Born July 5, 1955 in Winamac, Ind., Norman was a son of the late Cecil Burkett and Phyllis Burkett, who survives. He was a graduate of Manchester High School Class of 1973, North Manchester, Ind. He entered into marriage with Therese Joy Patrick on Oct. 1, 1983. He was the plant manager and loyal employee of Laketon Refining for 47 years and an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, a Benedicte Oblate of St. Meinrad Archabbey, former Boy Scout Master and former member of the Manchester Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. Norman loved his family. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, and traveling, including Rome, Switzerland, Scotland, Ireland, Western USA including the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Ariz. and the California coast. He loved spending time outdoors, rearranging the garage, riding the mower to maintain the lawn and stacking up bonfires. Birthdays always included a big fireworks display on his July 5th birthday. Norman is also survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Therese Joy Burkett; children, Emily Marie (Sasha) Burkett and Nora Joy (Eric) Burkett, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., Claire Nicholette (Dakota) Judy of Florence, Ind., Logan Patrick (Clarissa) Burkett of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Timothy (Amy) Burkett of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Jackson, Dakota Jr., Eric "EJ" Jr. and Ava. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church - Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Carpenter's Sons/Neighbor Link, Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana, or the St. Meinrad Archabbey. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.