BURKETT, NORMAN E.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church - Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering is required, gathering of 25 people and social distancing will be followed.



