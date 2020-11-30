1/1
NORMAN E. LOTHAMER
NORMAN E. LOTHAMER, 75, of Leo, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Born on June 4, 1945 in Paulding, Ohio, he was a son of the late Francis and Elsie (Mon -nier) Lotha -mer. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Norman loved watching his kids' and grandkids' sporting events, never missing one. He was an avid horseshoe player, enjoyed working on small engines, and was always making time to help friends and family. Norman was never short a one-liner or prank to get a good laugh to brighten someone's day. There wasn't anyone Norman didn't love. Norman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanenne (Hudson) Lothamer; sons, Scott Lothamer and Todd (Angel) Lothamer; daughters, Amy (Curt) Weller and Rhonda (Jason) McDaniel; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald and Wilbur; and three sisters, Linda, Carol, and Judy. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne; and sisters, Arlene and LaDonna. A private service will be held for Norman, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
