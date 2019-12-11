NORMAN E. REUILLE, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the presence of his daughters in Fort Wayne. Born July 12, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Norman was the son of the late Edward and Gertrude Reuille. Norman was a member of the American Legion Post 330, Navy Club 245 and V.F.W. 2457. Norm was a member of the Indiana National Guard and was activated with the 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing from Baer Field and deployed to Chambley Air Base in 1961 in France, during the Berlin Crisis. He retired from East Allen County Schools in 2004. Norm was a man who loved his family. "When not working one, two or three jobs to provide for us, he was at home with us or enjoying something the whole family could do, such as spending time at the lake, snowmobiling or gardening. Dad taught us how to ride a bike and drive a stick shift. We enjoyed driving around the wheat stubbles in a 1966 Scout, practicing how to start and stop and make turns." Norman is survived by his daughters, Sister M. Clare Reuille OSF of Mishawaka, Ind., Michelle Reuille of Fort Wayne and Amy Reuille of New Haven, Ind.; and good friends, Ron Bailey, Charlie Kennerk, Tom Lortie, Kurt Dager, Nolan Griffiths, and Skip Oyer. Norman was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Alice Reuille; and sisters, Laverne Ternet and Evelyn Meyer. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: St Mary's Soup Kitchen or St. Henry's Thrift Shop. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019