NORMAN JAY GRABER, 4 days old, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home. Born May 22, 2020, in Colin, Mich., he was a son of Mahlon and Amy (Lengacher) Graber. Also surviving are his brother, Jonas Jay Graber; grandparents, Loren and Anna Graber, Louis and Mary Lengacher; great-grandparents, Samuel and Martha Lengacher and Verna Graber; uncles, Amos (Mary Ann) Lengacher, Alvin (Rachel) Lengacher and Merlin (Susan) Graber; aunts, Anna (Earl) Lengacher and Saloma (Nathan) Graber; and cousins, Malinda Sue, Allen Jay, Alana Michelle, Rhoda Kay, and Kristina Sue. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Jay Graber. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 17116 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Ind., with Bishop David Lengacher officiating. Burial in the Old Order Amish Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne.