  • "To Norman's family, sorry for your loss. Jeremiah 29:11, 12..."
Service Information
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN
46710
(260)-897-3411
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
New Life Tabernacle
609 Patty Lane
Kendallville, IN
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
New Life Tabernacle
609 Patty Lane
Kendallville, IN
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Cemetery
2403 E. Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
NORMAN MUNSON, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 21, 1935, in Warsaw, he was the son of the late Charles and Mable Munson. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at New Life Tabernacle, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville, with visitation from 2 p.m. until time of the service. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be directed to New Life Tabernacle Youth Ministry. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019
