NORMAN MUNSON, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 21, 1935, in Warsaw, he was the son of the late Charles and Mable Munson. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at New Life Tabernacle, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville, with visitation from 2 p.m. until time of the service. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be directed to New Life Tabernacle Youth Ministry. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019