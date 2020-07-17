1/1
NORMAN SCOTT SMYSER
NORMAN SCOTT SMYSER, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Norman Smyser, and Betty Smyser who survive. Scott enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He enjoyed cooking in his spare time and spending time with family and friends. He was dependable and willing to lend a helping hand. Surviving are his mother, Betty Smyser; fianc‚, Teresa Keele; siblings, Rebecca Sundquist, Pamela (Terry) Innis and Christopher (Brenda) Smyser; children, Brittain Smyser and Jessica Covey; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Hyser; and baby brother, Steven Smyser. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with vsitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Parkview Hospice and the Parkview Oncology Department. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
