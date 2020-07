Or Copy this URL to Share

SMYSER, NORMAN SCOTT: Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with vsitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 19, 2020, at the funeral home.



